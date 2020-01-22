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Central banks purchased a historic high of 374.1 tons of gold in 2019!!
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56 views • January 22, 2020
Central banks purchased a historic high of 374.1 tons of gold in 2019
'They know that the dollar is going to collapse' - gold fund manager
And the Fed Adds Just Over $90 Billion in Temporary Money to Markets! Intervention comes as overnight repo totaling $58.6 billion and 14-day repo totaling $32.2 billion!
#CentralBanks #StockMarket #Gold
'They know that the dollar is going to collapse' - gold fund manager
And the Fed Adds Just Over $90 Billion in Temporary Money to Markets! Intervention comes as overnight repo totaling $58.6 billion and 14-day repo totaling $32.2 billion!
#CentralBanks #StockMarket #Gold
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