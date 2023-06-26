Catholic Manhood Nuggets - The Conditions of Discipleship: Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.
July 2nd
Thirteenth Sunday
in Ordinary Time
Jesus said to his apostles: "Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever does not take up his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it" (Matt 10:37-39).
Things Jesus never said:
Listen to your heart
Be true to yourself
Trust your gut
Feel good about who you are
Happiness what matters
Just be a good person
Things Jesus actually said:
“If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me."
-- Luke 9:23
The Conditions of Discipleship: Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.
--------
