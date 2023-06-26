Catholic Manhood Nuggets - The Conditions of Discipleship: Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.





July 2nd

Thirteenth Sunday

in Ordinary Time









Jesus said to his apostles: "Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever does not take up his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it" (Matt 10:37-39).









Things Jesus never said:





Listen to your heart





Be true to yourself





Trust your gut





Feel good about who you are





Happiness what matters





Just be a good person









Things Jesus actually said:





“If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me."

-- Luke 9:23









The Conditions of Discipleship: Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

--------

