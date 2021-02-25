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Den of Vipers: Central Banksters are to Blame for Systemic Economic Failure
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365 views • February 25, 2021
Communiqué for the Day Feb. 25, 2021: Central bankers have rigged up a fake, phony economy, they redistribute people's wealth to themselves, but their system is on the verge of collapse.
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (available through Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and the author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (available through Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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