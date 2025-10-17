The U.S. Can’t Stop LYING About Venezuela — Here’s Why

Venezuelan activist Susana Ramos drops truth bombs about U.S. oil greed and fake peace prizes.

Adding more about this:

The head of the U.S. Southern Command, Adm. Alvin Holsey, has abruptly resigned less than a year into his post — just as Washington intensifies military operations in the Caribbean and off Venezuela’s coast.

Two U.S. officials, speaking to The New York Times anonymously, said Holsey had raised concerns about the mission and the attacks on the alleged drug boats — operations that have already killed dozens. Officially labeled “anti-drug” raids, these strikes are widely seen as part of a covert U.S. effort to destabilize and overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

Even senior lawmakers in Washington admit the turmoil — calling Holsey’s resignation a sign of instability and growing dissent inside the U.S. military. The buildup of 10,000 U.S. troops across the Caribbean shows how far Washington is pushing toward open confrontation with Venezuela, without any legal or congressional authorization.

Holsey’s exit highlights the internal unease over the Pentagon’s reckless escalation in Latin America — and the growing cracks within the U.S. command as it pursues another dangerous regime-change adventure.

Adding: Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has pleaded not guilty to 18 criminal charges over mishandling classified documents.





@DDGeopolitics