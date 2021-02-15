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Quebec premier goes after "woke leftists" & "cancel culture"
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40 views • February 15, 2021
Its about time ONE of these 12 slugs stood up for free speech! We know ol Dougie Ford won't because he is one of those phony leftists!
Source article
Quebec Premier calls out cancel culture & woke leftism, promises action to fight back
https://thepostmillennial.com/quebec-premier-calls-out-cancel-culture-woke-leftism-promises-action-to-fight-back/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=64799d6eb4-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_16_02_36_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-64799d6eb4-222617524
Source article
Quebec Premier calls out cancel culture & woke leftism, promises action to fight back
https://thepostmillennial.com/quebec-premier-calls-out-cancel-culture-woke-leftism-promises-action-to-fight-back/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=64799d6eb4-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_09_16_02_36_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-64799d6eb4-222617524
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