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Behind the Scenes LifeSite Correspondent Jim Hale describes what happened in D.C. on January 6th
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70 views • January 14, 2021
This video shows peaceful demonstration by Trump supporters on that 1 day of Jan 6th, and yet the left-wing terrorists in the shape of BLM and Antifa thugs burnt down cities for a whole month for which Biden is not taking the fall. It was posted on Youtube but will probably be taken down so I move it to Brighteon. Youtube link is:
http://youtube.com/watch?v=Yyh5wxr2Sgo&;feature=youtu.be
http://youtube.com/watch?v=Yyh5wxr2Sgo&;feature=youtu.be
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