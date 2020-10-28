Sasha Obama, 19, raps the N-word as she lip syncs to profanity-filled song in viral TikTok video

#SashaObama #TikiTok #Rap #Michigan #BarackObama



Former First Daughter Sasha Obama has been filmed rapping the N-word while lip-syncing to a profanity-filled song in a viral TikTok video.



In the clip, the 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Michigan can be seen animatedly lip-syncing the lyrics to Moneybagg Yo's crude song 'Said Sum', which also features the rap duo City Girls, alongside an unnamed friend.



Originally uploaded by TikTok user @Cakethatsmg, the video was swiftly deleted from the platform when people started to recognize Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter — but that didn't stop fans from re-posting it on Twitter.



'All these n****s wanna f**k JT / Hellcat, this a SRT,' she lip-syncs in the clips as she and her friend take turns reciting the song's lyrics.



The footage shows Sasha wearing a brown zip-up sweatshirt over a black belly-baring top and jeans. Her hair is pulled back, and she is sporting layered necklaces, rings, and long nails.



While she lip-syncs to the hit, Sasha gestures enthusiastically at the camera, pointing her finger to the beat, and moving the phone around to capture herself from different angles.



Although the original video was very quickly deleted from TikTok as soon as commenters spotted that Sasha was featured, it has been re-posted multiple times on Twitter and other social media platforms.



Twitter user @ternjerler posted the clip on Sunday, writing: 'Am I crazy or is this Sasha thee Obama.'



The video has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times and led to Sasha's name trending on Twitter — however, users are split over the teen's choice to lip-sync along to such vulgar lyrics.



'I’m so disappointed if Obama can’t stop his daughter from being influenced by the city girls, then it really ain’t no hope for the future of black women,' one person wrote, according to the US Daily Report.



'I can’t believe she thinks rapping to those lyrics is acceptable. The future of black women is doomed.'



According to several Twitter users, TV host Wendy Williams also criticized the video, with one person writing: 'Wendy Williams taking about Sasha Obama on TikTok. She’s 19! Let her live omg.'



But many people were quick to defend the teenager, pointing out that she was simply acting her age by joining the hoards of young people rapping along to songs on TikTok.