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My #1 Secret to Teaching an Effective dōTERRA Essential Oil Class (with Jenni Oates)
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7 views • September 15, 2020
A note from Jenni Oates about the content of this video:
After years of battling a fear of public speaking, I was able to overcome this fear and successfully teach 100s and 100s of classes and even present in front of 10K+ people by using this simple speaking tactic
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
After years of battling a fear of public speaking, I was able to overcome this fear and successfully teach 100s and 100s of classes and even present in front of 10K+ people by using this simple speaking tactic
For more information - http://www.mydoterra.com/hadasanemtungdim
or eMail us - [email protected]
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