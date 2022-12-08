Can we get capital punishment for child beaters? In Kazan, a mother filmed the beating of her own daughter to get revenge on her husband, who abandoned her.
171 views
If you know who this woman is, please report her to the authorities as soon as possible. 😤 🤯 🤬
Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos