© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOCTORS TESTIFY BEFORE TEXAS STATE SENATE TO OPPOSE MANDATORY COVID SHOTS [2021-05-11] (VIDEO)
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
761 views • May 11, 2021
DOCTORS TESTIFY BEFORE TEXAS STATE SENATE TO OPPOSE MANDATORY COVID SHOTS [2021-05-11] (VIDEO)
Here we see Medical Doctors testifying before the Texas State Assembly as voices to STOP/PREVENT PUBLIC/PRIVATE EMPLOYERS from MANDATING COVID INOCULATIONS "FOR ANY REASON" which includes EMPLOYMENT OR TRAVEL. These laws will prevent Air Lines and Cruise Ships (going into or out of Texas) from requiring Covid Jabs in Texas, as they have already passed in Florida. The Medical Doctors giving testimony had to be granted IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION, PERSECUTION, OR RETRIBUTION from the Federal, State, County, and City Governments or any of their Licensing Medical Boards in charge of Medical License Revocations. You know you are ruled by Communists when Scholars, Experts, and Medical Professions THAT DO NOT AGREE WITH THE "OFFICIAL DISINFORMATION NARRATIVE" must be granted Immunity From Prosecution for SPEAKING THE TRUTH UNDER OATH.
Note: TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Here we see Medical Doctors testifying before the Texas State Assembly as voices to STOP/PREVENT PUBLIC/PRIVATE EMPLOYERS from MANDATING COVID INOCULATIONS "FOR ANY REASON" which includes EMPLOYMENT OR TRAVEL. These laws will prevent Air Lines and Cruise Ships (going into or out of Texas) from requiring Covid Jabs in Texas, as they have already passed in Florida. The Medical Doctors giving testimony had to be granted IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION, PERSECUTION, OR RETRIBUTION from the Federal, State, County, and City Governments or any of their Licensing Medical Boards in charge of Medical License Revocations. You know you are ruled by Communists when Scholars, Experts, and Medical Professions THAT DO NOT AGREE WITH THE "OFFICIAL DISINFORMATION NARRATIVE" must be granted Immunity From Prosecution for SPEAKING THE TRUTH UNDER OATH.
Note: TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.