Spooky2 Rife Technology, History and Training

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This is the first in a series of videos where I talk about the history of Rife technology and Royal Raymond Rife. I also discuss my protocols for using the Spooky2 software and Rife machines to reverse late fourth stage cancers and diagnose and treat every chronic disease you can think of.
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