Spooky2 Rife Technology, History and Training

This is the first in a series of videos where I talk about the history of Rife technology and Royal Raymond Rife. I also discuss my protocols for using the Spooky2 software and Rife machines to reverse late fourth stage cancers and diagnose and treat every chronic disease you can think of.

use the code 0801bill to get 5% any order at

www.spooky2-mall.com

www.newaquatechpanama.com