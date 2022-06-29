The Summer's Heat Has Arrived!

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The rainy season has ended 22 days earlier than usual! And that means the garden plants will be quite thirsty. I've set up a watering system that I think will work out well. Please stay hydrated yourself in these summer months! 😀🐶👍🏾
“A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.” Gertrude Jekyll
As always, I’d like to thank my Patreon Patrons:
Jason
Joe Kitchen
Joanne
Sam Valentine
Luke Daniel
RL White
Monique D.
Won't you join them in supporting me?
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheKamakuraGa...
Thank you! 😀🐶👍🏾
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