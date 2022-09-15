How to make a Cold & Flu Immunity Toolkit

To book a consultation go to my website
0:00 Introduction
0:12 Cold & Flu Toolkit
0:52 Vitamin D
2:00 Vitamin C
2:40 Zinc and Immune Cell Benefits
4:11 Probiotics and Gut Health
5:48 Manuka Honey’s Antiviral and Antibacterial Properties
7:33 Green Tea Has Immune Boosting Polyphenols
8:28 Echinacea
8:44 Astragalus
9:15 Beta Glucan
9:59 Carotenes
10:31 Olive Leaf Extract
10:51 Siberian Ginseng
11:16 Oregano
11:45 Sage
12:04 Holy Basil
12:28 Garlic
13:03 Sambucus - Elderberry
13:33 Licorice
13:48 Ginger
14:26 Consultation & More Info
