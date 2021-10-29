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Andrea Krux: Cinematic Middle Eastern Female Vocal Acapella Phrases [29.10.2021]
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20 views • October 29, 2021
Watch this Overview of Cinematic Middle Eastern Female Vocal Sample Pack featuring Vocals of Andrea Krux.
Our aim with this sample pack was to provide simple, yet effective tool for producers and composers who need an epic female vocals right out-the-box with Middle Eastern/exotic feel. We made these samples to be effective when creating ambient soundtracks for video games, films and movies, documentary films including more epic and aggressive productions like trailer music, EDM, electronic, etc. We were aiming to create phrases that are same in intensity and generally longer in length.
To find out more, please visit us on https://www.kruxaudio.com
164 Views oct 29, 2021
Andrea Krux
12.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/q4C4E4igCuU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh9MVKcUscNM1OZSDibs4_g
Our aim with this sample pack was to provide simple, yet effective tool for producers and composers who need an epic female vocals right out-the-box with Middle Eastern/exotic feel. We made these samples to be effective when creating ambient soundtracks for video games, films and movies, documentary films including more epic and aggressive productions like trailer music, EDM, electronic, etc. We were aiming to create phrases that are same in intensity and generally longer in length.
To find out more, please visit us on https://www.kruxaudio.com
164 Views oct 29, 2021
Andrea Krux
12.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/q4C4E4igCuU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh9MVKcUscNM1OZSDibs4_g
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