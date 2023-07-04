Hero Cards Honoring Fallen Warriors Helps Youth Value the Cost of Freedom - Craig DuMez

Introduce your children to the bravest heroes that America has ever seen with Hero Cards, an incredible new venture that teaches kids and adults alike about our country’s fallen warriors. Co-founder Craig DuMez explains how you can sign up to receive monthly 12-pack bundles of their collectible cards, which tell the stories of the brave men and women who put on a uniform and laid down their lives for our freedoms. The heroes featured include lost service members from the Revolutionary War to the present-day. Part of the intent behind designing these cards, Craig shares, is to reach the youth of America and instill in them a respect and love for our American heroes.







TAKEAWAYS





Only 16 percent of Gen Z adults are proud to be Americans, according to Morning Consult





Hero Cards releases a pack of 12 new cards every month





Gold Star families often submit information for fallen loved ones to be featured on Hero Cards: anyone can submit a fallen service member





Hero Cards include a unique number that links to the website, where collectors can learn more information about each hero







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour Info: Text word TOUR to the number 55444

Hero Cards Video: https://bit.ly/3N7b6AZ

The Grateful Nation Project: https://www.herocards.us/schools





🔗 CONNECT WITH HERO CARDS

Website: https://www.herocards.us/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeroCardsUSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herocardsusa/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hero-cards/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeroCards_USA

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Ncl8AD





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





