Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hero Cards Honoring Fallen Warriors Helps Youth Value the Cost of Freedom - Craig DuMez
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
276 Subscribers
6 views
Published Tuesday

Introduce your children to the bravest heroes that America has ever seen with Hero Cards, an incredible new venture that teaches kids and adults alike about our country’s fallen warriors. Co-founder Craig DuMez explains how you can sign up to receive monthly 12-pack bundles of their collectible cards, which tell the stories of the brave men and women who put on a uniform and laid down their lives for our freedoms. The heroes featured include lost service members from the Revolutionary War to the present-day. Part of the intent behind designing these cards, Craig shares, is to reach the youth of America and instill in them a respect and love for our American heroes.



TAKEAWAYS


Only 16 percent of Gen Z adults are proud to be Americans, according to Morning Consult


Hero Cards releases a pack of 12 new cards every month


Gold Star families often submit information for fallen loved ones to be featured on Hero Cards: anyone can submit a fallen service member


Hero Cards include a unique number that links to the website, where collectors can learn more information about each hero



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour Info: Text word TOUR to the number 55444

Hero Cards Video: https://bit.ly/3N7b6AZ 

The Grateful Nation Project: https://www.herocards.us/schools 


🔗 CONNECT WITH HERO CARDS

Website: https://www.herocards.us/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HeroCardsUSA 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/herocardsusa/ 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hero-cards/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeroCards_USA 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Ncl8AD 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
freedomamerica4th of julyfreebraverytina griffincounter culture mom showhero cardscraig dummyrevolution war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket