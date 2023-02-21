Escaping the Deception of the Anti-Christ

Hello friends and praying citizens! I’m Lori Colley, and this is part 7 of Getting to the Root of it where we go through the seven strongholds of Satan that plague our lives. Today, we’re looking at how we escape deception with the coming of the anti-Christ, what spirits of deception and occultism look like and how they have invaded the lives of Christians and the church. Stay with me on this one to remove spirits that have you confusion, zoned out, unwell physically, and out of touch with God.
“Getting to the Root of It” series:Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?
https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7
Part 2 - (Background on Evil Spirits) Invasion of the Body Snatchers
https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49
Part 3 - Digging out the Root of Bitterness
https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972
Part 4 - Healing the Broken Heart of Rejection
https://www.brighteon.com/d938c8ce-f82e-4187-8def-05071eef0326
Part 5 - How to Quit Complaining and Be Content!
https://www.brighteon.com/0e3d822f-336a-4f65-9b02-bc6559bd94d4
Part 6 - Is okay to Hate Yourself?
https://www.brighteon.com/993326b2-cd17-477a-b0f3-33ae51f844d1
Interview with Mary Pat Jones
https://www.brighteon.com/d613a340-6e6f-4d81-8bc0-75a6fa0d30c9
