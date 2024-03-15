Create New Account
Julie Kelly Reports on Today's Trump FLA Hearing ⚖️
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Julie Kelly reports on everything from today's Trump FLA hearing, has just come out of the morning session held by Judge Eileen Cannon.   3.15/2024 

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusionflorida hearing

