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"Ze plegen massamoord met de vaccinaties!
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204 views • February 18, 2021
Deze doorgedraaide complotgek komt ons even waarschuwen, want de regering is bezig massamoord uit te voeren met de vaccinaties!
Ach ach, en dan gaat hij ook nog eens bellen met pfizer want wat Den Haag met ons flikt moet accuut stoppen en de hele wereld moet dit weten.
Ach ach, en dan gaat hij ook nog eens bellen met pfizer want wat Den Haag met ons flikt moet accuut stoppen en de hele wereld moet dit weten.
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