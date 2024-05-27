7-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

Found the story of this girl in John Beaudoin's new book. https://coquindechien.substack.com/ https://twitter.com/JohnBeaudoinSr

Rest in peace, Cassidy Baracka.





###





https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2038120

VAERS ID: 2038120 (history)

Form: Version 2.0

Age: 7.0

Sex: Female

Location: Massachusetts





Vaccinated: 2022-01-13

Onset: 2022-01-15

Days after vaccination: 2

Submitted: 0000-00-00

Entered: 2022-01-15

Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / Route

COVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH FK5127 / 2 LA / IM

Administered by: Pharmacy Purchased by: ?

Symptoms: Abdominal pain upper, Bowel movement irregularity, Nausea, Pyrexia, Vomiting

SMQs:, Acute pancreatitis (broad), Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (broad), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Noninfectious diarrhoea (broad), Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome (broad)





Life Threatening? No

Birth Defect? No

Died? No

Permanent Disability? No

Recovered? No

Office Visit? No

ER Visit? No

ER or Doctor Visit? No

Hospitalized? No

Previous Vaccinations: Severe nausea and vomiting from 5min post vaccination and for the next 8-10 hours

Other Medications: None

Current Illness: None

Preexisting Conditions: None

Allergies: None

Diagnostic Lab Data: None

CDC Split Type:





Write-up: Spiked a 103 fever, severe stomachache, has not had a bowel movement since the day before vaccination, which makes today 3 days without one. First vaccine caused severe nausea and vomiting from 5minutes post injection and for the next 8-10 hours.





###





https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/cassidy-baracka-obituary?pid=201289667





###





Down To The River To Pray - Alison Krauss

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=zSif77IVQdY





###





Download:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/AQPS3KKC0G#DrogQ1AQinPO

Download:

https://seed163.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0tVRFtzEfWKW.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/0tVRFtzEfWKW_640x360.jpg





###





Thank you for watching and sharing my videos