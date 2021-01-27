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Dr. RASHID A. BUTTAR ~ "Covid World Order, War On Consciousness & World Change" [Age Of Truth TV]
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210 views • January 27, 2021
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All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
FASCINATING , EYE-OPENING, CONTROVERSIAL new interview by AGE OF TRUTH TV with Dr. RASHID A. BUTTAR.
A compelling conversation between Dr. Buttar and AOT TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, about the current world crisis in 2020, due to Covid-19. Dr. Buttar shares his very different view of the global lockdown, the pain that it is causing the world, the extraordinary consequences, the lies and deception, the truths and hope for the future. An explosive 1 hour and 8 minutes where many aspects and topics are discussed and shared. Dr. Buttar has become a popular speaker about his take on the Coronavirus pandemic. He is the author of the international best-seller: “9 Steps To Keep The Doctor Away”.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- WORLD CRISIS & WORLD ORDER vs. WORLD CHANGE
- COVID-19 Coronavirus
- Social Distancing
- Worlds Economy
- Pandemics & Illnesses
- THE WAR ON CONSCIOUSNESS
- Mind Control vs. Free Thinking
- A. I. Artificial Intelligence
- A MESSAGE OF LOVE
……that and much more discussed in this Age Of Truth TV interview with Dr. Rashid A. Buttar, filmed on April 21st, 2020.
A special site has been created with a link to this AGE OF TRUTH TV interview, on ASK DR.BUTTAR.COM with some special offers from Dr. Buttar:
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ageoftruthtv
EXCERPT - BIOGRAPHY Dr. BUTTAR:
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis with a double major in Biology and Theology and then attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon for 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of South Korea, and later as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina while serving in the US Army.
Dr. Buttar practices in Charlotte, NC where he is the medical director of Advanced Concepts in Medicine, The Center for Advanced Medicine. The Center specializes in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process. With a special emphasis on the interrelationship between environmental toxicity and the insidious disease processes and the “up regulation” of the immune system, the Center has attracted patients from 34 different countries all over the world suffering from cancer, heart disease, stroke, autism and many other conditions too numerous to list. Dr. Buttar also serves as Director of Clinical Research and Development for V-SAB Medical Laboratories where he is extensively involved in research with polypeptide and peptide analog sequencing and identification technologies as well as innovative methodologies for drug delivery mechanisms.
Dr. Buttar currently serves as the Chairman of the American Board of Clinical Metal Toxicology. He has served as President of the North Carolina Integrative Medical Society and also heads up 2 other medical societies as President including AMESPA (Advanced Medical Education and Services, Physician Association) and CAMPA (Center for Advanced Medicine Physician Associates). He has served on numerous boards as well as CME committees for a number of medical organizations and societies including the American Association for Health Freedom, Age Management Medical Group, International College of Integrative Medicine and American College for Advancement in Medicine. Dr. Buttar has served as Visiting Scientist and Nutritional Scientist at North Carolina State University and continues to actively teach as faculty for mainstream medical courses such as Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) courses for physicians through the American College of Surgeons as well as teaching Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support courses to other physicians, nurses and emergency response personnel. His first book, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” released in 2010 became a Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon.com best seller and has since, become an international best seller now translated into 5 languages.
FOR MORE ON Dr. RASHID A. BUTTAR - WEBSITE:
https://www.drbuttar.com/
&
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ageoftruthtv
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
FASCINATING , EYE-OPENING, CONTROVERSIAL new interview by AGE OF TRUTH TV with Dr. RASHID A. BUTTAR.
A compelling conversation between Dr. Buttar and AOT TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, about the current world crisis in 2020, due to Covid-19. Dr. Buttar shares his very different view of the global lockdown, the pain that it is causing the world, the extraordinary consequences, the lies and deception, the truths and hope for the future. An explosive 1 hour and 8 minutes where many aspects and topics are discussed and shared. Dr. Buttar has become a popular speaker about his take on the Coronavirus pandemic. He is the author of the international best-seller: “9 Steps To Keep The Doctor Away”.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- WORLD CRISIS & WORLD ORDER vs. WORLD CHANGE
- COVID-19 Coronavirus
- Social Distancing
- Worlds Economy
- Pandemics & Illnesses
- THE WAR ON CONSCIOUSNESS
- Mind Control vs. Free Thinking
- A. I. Artificial Intelligence
- A MESSAGE OF LOVE
……that and much more discussed in this Age Of Truth TV interview with Dr. Rashid A. Buttar, filmed on April 21st, 2020.
A special site has been created with a link to this AGE OF TRUTH TV interview, on ASK DR.BUTTAR.COM with some special offers from Dr. Buttar:
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ageoftruthtv
EXCERPT - BIOGRAPHY Dr. BUTTAR:
Dr. Rashid A. Buttar received his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis with a double major in Biology and Theology and then attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. He trained in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine and served as Brigade Surgeon for 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of South Korea, and later as Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina while serving in the US Army.
Dr. Buttar practices in Charlotte, NC where he is the medical director of Advanced Concepts in Medicine, The Center for Advanced Medicine. The Center specializes in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process. With a special emphasis on the interrelationship between environmental toxicity and the insidious disease processes and the “up regulation” of the immune system, the Center has attracted patients from 34 different countries all over the world suffering from cancer, heart disease, stroke, autism and many other conditions too numerous to list. Dr. Buttar also serves as Director of Clinical Research and Development for V-SAB Medical Laboratories where he is extensively involved in research with polypeptide and peptide analog sequencing and identification technologies as well as innovative methodologies for drug delivery mechanisms.
Dr. Buttar currently serves as the Chairman of the American Board of Clinical Metal Toxicology. He has served as President of the North Carolina Integrative Medical Society and also heads up 2 other medical societies as President including AMESPA (Advanced Medical Education and Services, Physician Association) and CAMPA (Center for Advanced Medicine Physician Associates). He has served on numerous boards as well as CME committees for a number of medical organizations and societies including the American Association for Health Freedom, Age Management Medical Group, International College of Integrative Medicine and American College for Advancement in Medicine. Dr. Buttar has served as Visiting Scientist and Nutritional Scientist at North Carolina State University and continues to actively teach as faculty for mainstream medical courses such as Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) courses for physicians through the American College of Surgeons as well as teaching Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support courses to other physicians, nurses and emergency response personnel. His first book, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” released in 2010 became a Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon.com best seller and has since, become an international best seller now translated into 5 languages.
FOR MORE ON Dr. RASHID A. BUTTAR - WEBSITE:
https://www.drbuttar.com/
&
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/ageoftruthtv
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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