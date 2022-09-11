This is Part 2 of the video showing Graphene Oxide and Lipid Nano Gel structures found in drinking water. This video is a repeat of the the first video but this for this experiment, the drop of water used is Berkey Filtered water that was boiled for 30-40 mins to activate the slide smear.

The first video used a drop of distilled water and a drop of 5% saline to activate the slide smear. In addition, instead of a drop of 70% rubbing alcohol and a drop of 10 ppm Chlorine Dioxide, a drop of Chrorine Bleach was used. None of these substances destroyed the Graphene Oxide or the Lipid Nano Gel structures.