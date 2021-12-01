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The Possibility of Miracles
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0 view • December 01, 2021
In this video, I will discuss why the possibility of miracles is so important when transitioning from defending God's existence to defending Jesus' life, death, and resurrection. I will explain and answer several objections to the possibility of miracles from philosophers like Baruch Spinoza and David Hume.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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