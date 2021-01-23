EMF Shielding Paint-Community Open Recipe Research

EMF Shielding Paint-Community Open Recipe ResearchIt's easy to make home made conductive paint with graphite or even charcoal (carbon), but its hard to reduce RF within a confined space!!!Well thats what I'm setting out to do in order to help those who need it! Those who need EMF Shielding (Paint) are usually those who can't afford the price tag of $250 AND UP for 1 gallon!!!A homemade EMF paint research project was started because 1 gallon/$250 of YShield is prohibitivly expensive for most Targeted Individuals and a typical room would require more than one can! There are many videos online to make your own conductive paint, which is similar to EMF paint, for hobby science projects. The main ingrediant, more than just charcoal, is semimetalic conductive Graphite (carbon) which is synonomous to pencil lead, brush electric motors, and fireworks powder on EBay. Early on we were looking for paint chemists on Fiverr but eventually the project simply became my own. Now I have invested my own time and resources with a commitment to make this home made recipe freely available to the TI community but I need help to complete the project! I'm here to share what I have so far and asking for assistance to have the time to finish this project. So far the processes have been produced to increase conductivity of the graphite powder and many carrier paint tests have been made! We're almost there! The goal is to achieve a faraday box text and measure and record a reduction in decibal power levels of radio frequencies on a HackRF Spectrum Analyzer!From countless videos on YouTube making home made conductive paintGraphite:Carbon is the main ingrediant of any conductive paint. Carbon is hard to break down and 2nd to water as the main ingrediant of the human body. Graphite is a hexagonal crystal of carbon which is related to Graphene once it is broken down into single crystal layers. Carbon black on the other hand is tire filler and tar ashes with a high surface area (less than activated charcoal) and has a higher resistance than graphite.Here are some Commercial Options: