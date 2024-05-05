Create New Account
HR 6090 is Void & Book Burning Goes Digital
Loki Luck III
Published 20 hours ago

Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: HR 6090 is Void & Book Burning Goes Digital https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/loki-luck-3/episodes/HR-6090-is-Void--Book-Burning-Goes-Digital-e2j99uf

I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these footnotes:

* H.R.6090 - Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/6090/text?s=1&r=47

* Working Definition of Antisemitism

https://holocaustremembrance.com/resources/working-definition-antisemitism

* Israel Relocates to Washington, D.C.

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/05/03/israel-relocates-to-washington-d-c/

* Bill of Rights Transcript

https://jpfo.org/filegen-a-m/billrights.htm

* State Constitutions

https://ballotpedia.org/State_constitution

* Local Ordinances & Resolutions

https://www.rightsanddissent.org/campaigns/local-ordinances-and-resolutions/

* Book Burning Goes Digital

https://brownstone.org/articles/book-burning-goes-digital/

* As The Tower Of Lies We've Been Told Comes Crashing Down Upon The Heads Of The Globalist Cabal Ruling Over Us, Crushing Them Mercilessly, The Power Will Return To The American People

https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Power_Will_Return_To_The_American_People.php


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

* Pay Pal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3


#FreeSpeech #Censorship #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance




