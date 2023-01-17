Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 1/15/2023 Playing Both Sides Against the Middle
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
JD Farag


January 15, 2023


Pastor JD explains how the idiom, “Playing Both Sides Against The Middle”, describes the end times prophetic picture painted in scripture.


Transcript and Links available at the Source Site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytybnZkOXo4P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
christianprophecyreligionmiddleend timesagainstjd faraggreat resetplaying both sides

