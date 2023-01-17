JD Farag - Prophecy Update 1/15/2023 Playing Both Sides Against the Middle

JD Farag





January 15, 2023





Pastor JD explains how the idiom, “Playing Both Sides Against The Middle”, describes the end times prophetic picture painted in scripture.





Transcript and Links available at the Source Site.





Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytybnZkOXo4P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=



