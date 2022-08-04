If you look closely you will see Big Mike's little Pee Pee flopping around in his white pants while he is dancing will Ellen - Oh so much fun - So Trans. Obama calls him Mike in front of everybody

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Obama is being exposed. Isn't this great to learn how he tried to and continues to destroy our Country? How about Peosi and those big saggy tits they showed us in her bathing suit. I almost puked. So Obama and Big Mike had a lot to do with this Transgender movement. Pretty obvious isn't it ? And now supposedly he is pulling the Strings with the Sniffer. Behind the scenes. They should just go arrest his ass and hang him in the public aquare live on TV so we can all watch. How about in front of the Washington Monument ? That would work.