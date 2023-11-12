Create New Account
EXCLUSIVE Bishop Joseph Strickland Breaks His Silence After His Removal by Pope Francis
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

LSNTV


Nov 12, 2023


Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks with John-Henry Westen, Co-Founder of LifeSiteNews, the same day that Pope Francis has cruelly removed Bishop Strickland from his diocese, despite being America's most faithful shepherd.


SIGN this petition and STAND with Bishop Joseph Strickland: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/strickland


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOpCL9d_S1Q&pp=ygUKc3RyaWNrbGFuZA%3D%3D

