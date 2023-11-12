EXCLUSIVE Bishop Joseph Strickland Breaks His Silence After His Removal by Pope Francis

LSNTV





Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks with John-Henry Westen, Co-Founder of LifeSiteNews, the same day that Pope Francis has cruelly removed Bishop Strickland from his diocese, despite being America's most faithful shepherd.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOpCL9d_S1Q&pp=ygUKc3RyaWNrbGFuZA%3D%3D