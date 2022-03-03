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Wedding of Potter & Imel Family
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31 views • March 03, 2022
Evelyn Potter, Ann Carey & Bill Imel knew each other early in life. They spent much time together choose to have a joint wedding. So all of us kids growing up became cousin’s, aunt’s & uncles till this day. I have cherished my relationship with the Potters so very much. They are our family. Anita, Sharon & Becky Potter.
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/wedding-of-potter--imel-family
https://dropsanddreams.com/4life/wedding-of-potter--imel-family
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