One Pan Egg Toast (With Cheese And Bacon) - Bánh Mì Nhúng Trứng Chiên Trong Một Chảo





1 slice of sandwich

2 eggs + a pinch of salt

2 slices of bacon (you can also use ham; if using ham, you don't need to fry it before putting it inside the toast)

mozzarella cheese (cheddar cheese can be used too)

maple syrup

