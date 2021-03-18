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Gaddafi Addressing the United Nations on Corporation Phamacuetical Takeover of the World
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437 views • March 18, 2021
2009, the infamous fearless leader of Libya, advocate of the African
Union, womens' rights, gold standard of independent hard currency for
Africa and saying no to the globalization of colonialism, certainly was
not killed for humanitarian reasons considering the progress of health,
education, and private ownership for citizens, addresses the insidious
creation of medical corporatism, the oligarchy, the plutocracy, and the
imposed upon us kakistocracy.
Union, womens' rights, gold standard of independent hard currency for
Africa and saying no to the globalization of colonialism, certainly was
not killed for humanitarian reasons considering the progress of health,
education, and private ownership for citizens, addresses the insidious
creation of medical corporatism, the oligarchy, the plutocracy, and the
imposed upon us kakistocracy.
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