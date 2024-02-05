Create New Account
Matthew 28:1 to 20 Jesus' Resurrection and the Great Commission or the Great Omission?
Robertbreaker
219 Subscribers
13 views
Published a day ago

Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Matthew, covering chapter twenty-eight and verses 1 to 20, by Robert Breaker. Study from the Authorized King James Bible.

