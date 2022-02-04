Salt to Fight COVID Bio-weapon? Yes, Says Dr. Hartsuch

Efforts to keep patients away from life-saving COVID treatments such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine represent "persecution" of patients by various state boards such as those dealing with pharmacy, ER physician Dr. David Hartsuch told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. The former Iowa state senator has never seen anything like it before in his entire medical career, he said, suggesting it was coming down from national associations of state boards.



Highlighting bizarre spikes in COVID cases in certain geographical areas, Dr. Hartsuch said he believes this disease is a bio-weapon and should be treated as such--something he said is the first step in dealing with the problem. The doctor also said COVID is a "salt-wasting disease," causing massive salt loss. That means effective treatment must involve replenishing the levels so the body can effectively function and regulate itself. In the final segment, Dr. Hartsuch offers his simple formula for doing just that.