Jihad Rajab Released After Abuse During Tulkarm Raid

Jihad Rajab was arrested by the occupation forces from his home, along with his son, and his home was turned into a military barracks in Tulkarm camp in the center of Tulkarm city during the ongoing military operation. They were then released.
The occupation forces arrested 125 people from the city of Tulkarm and its two camps during its military operation on the city of Tulkarm and its camps, Tulkarm and Nour Shams.
Interview with Jihad Rajab Abu Maazoz from Tulkarm camp
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 14/02/2025
