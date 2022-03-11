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My Bigfoot Sighting Episode 39 - The Biggest Bigfoot Ever!
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225 views • March 11, 2022
Tonight's guest, Eric, had his Bigfoot sighting while he was bow hunting, in Northern Indiana. You see, Eric grew up in a hunting family. From a very young age, his dad taught him how to hunt and the ways of the woods.
Fast forward to 2007 or 2008. Eric had been granted permission to hang his deer stand in a farmer's remote woods, for hunting season. 1 day, after sitting in his stand for hours, a doe came into sight. At 1st, Eric was wondering if it had scented him or seen him, though, because it was clearly alarmed about something. It wasn't long before he realized something else had its attention. It was something behind him that the deer was gazing at. Moments later a huge log, that had been thrown, slammed up against the trunk of the beech tree Eric's stand was in. That log being thrown against the trunk of the tree Eric was in scared him, but not as much as what he saw moving toward him. It was a gigantic Sasquatch! Eric says the Sasquatch must have been 15 feet tall too! We hope you'll tune in and listen to Eric talk about what happened that day, as well as other Sasquatch-related experiences he's had too.
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...
https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.c...
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
I Don't Run
Artist
Nathan Brumley
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Nathan Brumley); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Songtrust
Shared from and subscribe to:
My Bigfoot Sighting
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_v5B0Q81aLiatYVABOEZWw/videos
Fast forward to 2007 or 2008. Eric had been granted permission to hang his deer stand in a farmer's remote woods, for hunting season. 1 day, after sitting in his stand for hours, a doe came into sight. At 1st, Eric was wondering if it had scented him or seen him, though, because it was clearly alarmed about something. It wasn't long before he realized something else had its attention. It was something behind him that the deer was gazing at. Moments later a huge log, that had been thrown, slammed up against the trunk of the beech tree Eric's stand was in. That log being thrown against the trunk of the tree Eric was in scared him, but not as much as what he saw moving toward him. It was a gigantic Sasquatch! Eric says the Sasquatch must have been 15 feet tall too! We hope you'll tune in and listen to Eric talk about what happened that day, as well as other Sasquatch-related experiences he's had too.
If you’ve had a Bigfoot sighting and would like to be a guest, on the show, please go to https://MyBigfootSighting.com and let us know. We’d love to hear from you.
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own My Bigfoot Sighting t-shirt, sweatshirt, or tank top, please visit the My Bigfoot Sighting Show Store Page, by going to...
https://dogman-encounters.myshopify.c...
Show's theme song, "Banjo Music," courtesy Nathan Brumley
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
I Don't Run
Artist
Nathan Brumley
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Nathan Brumley); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Songtrust
Shared from and subscribe to:
My Bigfoot Sighting
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_v5B0Q81aLiatYVABOEZWw/videos
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