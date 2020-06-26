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International Weather Wars - 26 June 2020 - Weather Modification / SRM & More
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83 views • June 26, 2020
Featuring :
Indonesia - Cloud Seeding
https://theconversation.com/despite-clear-skies-during-the-pandemic-greenhouse-gas-emissions-are-still-rising-137809
https://jakartaglobe.id/news/govt-to-use-artificial-rains-to-prevent-peat-wildfires
Texas, USA - Weather Modification
https://www.oaoa.com/community/good_news/article_24c948b8-b24f-11ea-bdeb-7b83c203d9fd.html
http://www.wtwma.com/tpwma.htm
http://wtwma.com/
http://www.southtexasweathermodification.com/
https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/weather/agendas/StaffReports121219.pdf
California, USA - Climate Modification / Geo Engineering / SRM
https://therealnews.com/columns/climate-crisis-keystone-xl-supreme-cap-and-trade-takes-hit-and-california-geoengineering
Karnataka, India - Cloud Seeding
https://www.deccanherald.com/state/karnataka-districts/no-cloud-seeding-in-karnataka-this-year-851909.html
Axios - Game Theory - Teenage Journalism
https://www.axios.com/climate-change-geoengineering-6e8421a3-f29c-4f9c-8fa0-f5292bab097c.html
Accu Weather - Skepticism
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/can-scientists-really-make-it-rain-by-cloud-seeding/759937
https://www.9news.com/article/weather/accuweather/does-cloud-seeding-work/507-9fdc03dd-5f46-4519-b642-fbd03ef68cb4
Jakarta - Indonesia - Sumatra - Weather Modification
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/06/23/jokowi-calls-for-better-forest-fire-mitigation-as-peak-of-dry-season-looms.html
https://en.antaranews.com/news/151204/government-sees-dramatic-increase-in-forest-fires-in-aug-sep
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-environment/coronavirus-cuts-force-indonesia-to-scale-back-forest-protection-idUSKBN23W1GD
Regulation of Geo Engineering - USA
https://blog.ucsusa.org/shuchi-talati/strengthening-public-input-on-solar-geoengineering-research
Russia - Victory Day Parade - Cloud Seeding
2017 - https://apnews.com/8c9d2e8d3d8e46f9a78cdede88f229f2
2020 - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/moscow-ictory-parade-launches-president-putin-s-bid-to-clung-to-power-h5n67h9hh
Indonesia - Cloud Seeding
https://theconversation.com/despite-clear-skies-during-the-pandemic-greenhouse-gas-emissions-are-still-rising-137809
https://jakartaglobe.id/news/govt-to-use-artificial-rains-to-prevent-peat-wildfires
Texas, USA - Weather Modification
https://www.oaoa.com/community/good_news/article_24c948b8-b24f-11ea-bdeb-7b83c203d9fd.html
http://www.wtwma.com/tpwma.htm
http://wtwma.com/
http://www.southtexasweathermodification.com/
https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/weather/agendas/StaffReports121219.pdf
California, USA - Climate Modification / Geo Engineering / SRM
https://therealnews.com/columns/climate-crisis-keystone-xl-supreme-cap-and-trade-takes-hit-and-california-geoengineering
Karnataka, India - Cloud Seeding
https://www.deccanherald.com/state/karnataka-districts/no-cloud-seeding-in-karnataka-this-year-851909.html
Axios - Game Theory - Teenage Journalism
https://www.axios.com/climate-change-geoengineering-6e8421a3-f29c-4f9c-8fa0-f5292bab097c.html
Accu Weather - Skepticism
https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/can-scientists-really-make-it-rain-by-cloud-seeding/759937
https://www.9news.com/article/weather/accuweather/does-cloud-seeding-work/507-9fdc03dd-5f46-4519-b642-fbd03ef68cb4
Jakarta - Indonesia - Sumatra - Weather Modification
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/06/23/jokowi-calls-for-better-forest-fire-mitigation-as-peak-of-dry-season-looms.html
https://en.antaranews.com/news/151204/government-sees-dramatic-increase-in-forest-fires-in-aug-sep
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-indonesia-environment/coronavirus-cuts-force-indonesia-to-scale-back-forest-protection-idUSKBN23W1GD
Regulation of Geo Engineering - USA
https://blog.ucsusa.org/shuchi-talati/strengthening-public-input-on-solar-geoengineering-research
Russia - Victory Day Parade - Cloud Seeding
2017 - https://apnews.com/8c9d2e8d3d8e46f9a78cdede88f229f2
2020 - https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/moscow-ictory-parade-launches-president-putin-s-bid-to-clung-to-power-h5n67h9hh
Keywords
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