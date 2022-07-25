Patriot Games with Gregg Philipps Episode 1: Fusion Centers | Guest Jeffrey Prather

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The buildout of the OPSEC fusion center is a critical step in creating actionable intelligence. Jeffery Prather has an extraordinary level of experience in this space. Major Prather is a retired Special Forces soldier who became the Chief of Global Operations for the DIA, a DEA Special Agent, and a whistleblower in the infamous Fast and Furious scandal.
Guest: Major Jeffery Prather ( https://jeffreyprather.com )
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Source: https://rumble.com/v1d84i3-episode-1-fusion-centers.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2