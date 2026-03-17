STRONG RESPONSE! Iranian drone launches erode Israeli US interests in UAE

Precision drone attacks against several Israeli-US coalition interests, this time specifically targeting targets in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan. IRGC released footage on March 15 showing the launch of its suicide drones, which will arrive in UAE, alongside early warning radars protecting enemy interests, where the recent attack on Kharg Island, Iran, originated from that country. A spokesman for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters announced that Iranian drones are searching point by point and will strike facilities with pinpoint accuracy once their locations are identified. It is noteworthy that Iran categorically rejects false accusations of recent attacks on civilian facilities in the Gulf states, stating that it only targets facilities linked to Israel-US. The spoke person urged civilians to stay away from industrial areas where the US has stakes and places near American troop deployments, for their own safety.

According to an announcement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command, strikes and explosions were recorded that day, targeting key sites in the country. First, sources reported a drone hit the US Embassy in Dubai. Authorities are investigating the incident, and verification of the impact is ongoing. Next, a Shahed drone hit the Dubai office of Citibank, one of the largest US financial institutions operating in the Gulf region, coinciding with Iranian announcement of targeting Israeli-US banks in the Middle East. This was in retaliation for the aggressors' attack on Tehran's banking district. Furthermore, a fire broke out at the fuel resources of the UAE Fujairah Port after the drone arrived. According to journalists, the drone attack forced a partial halt to oil loading operations at the port, a major global oil hub, while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Meanwhile, Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi—under attacks again! Iranian drones are hitting key American installations almost daily, housing F-35, U-2 spy planes, and MQ-9 Reapers. UAE is not neutral, it has become a proxy warlord against neighboring countries, hosting the most technologically dense concentration of US military assets, forming the backbone of US intelligence operations in the region. Thus, there are reports that UAE lost a sophisticated airborne early warning and surveillance aircraft, Saab GlobalEye, the only one in the Middle East, worth around a billion dollars. The aircraft was lost to a Shahed drone, which cost no more than $20,000, the report said. It is worth remembering that the Iranian military has stated that any attack on Iran will be met with a very strong response, economic for economic, military for military!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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