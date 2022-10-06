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alexchristoforou 10-5 Russia gains 4 regions- loses territory in Kherson- Putin regime change- OPEC- hostile act
Alex Christoforouhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcEJsQbNBfw
https://rumble.com/v1mqppk-russia-gains-4-regions-loses-territory-in-kherson.-putin-regime-change.-ope.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcEJsQbNBfw/
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/russia-gains-4-regions,-loses-territory:f
Russia gains 4 regions, loses territory in Kherson. Putin regime change. OPEC+ hostile act. Update 1