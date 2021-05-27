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Israel warns Lebanon over Hezbollah threat; JLM scolds Paris about FM remarks TV7 Israel News 27.05
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Today’s top stories 27.05.21;
1) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stresses that need for Israelis to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in order to ensure the eternal existence of the Jewish State.
2) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his Middle East tour, today – after holding lengthy consultations on seizing the opportunities that arose following the cessation of hostilities between the Islamist organizations in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
3) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warns Lebanon against any attempt by the Iranian-proxy Hezbollah to attack Israel.
1) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stresses that need for Israelis to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in order to ensure the eternal existence of the Jewish State.
2) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his Middle East tour, today – after holding lengthy consultations on seizing the opportunities that arose following the cessation of hostilities between the Islamist organizations in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
3) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warns Lebanon against any attempt by the Iranian-proxy Hezbollah to attack Israel.
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