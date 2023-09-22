CIA Bribed analysts Onto COVID-19 Conclusion Whistle-blower

NATIONS PREP FOR DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS WAR
The world’s most powerful nations are preparing for a world war that will be fought with directed energy weapons. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently told a defense industry symposium that the USA must be ready to fight a war with weapons that no nation has ever experienced. We have a full report on the latest developments in World War III. First, however, a powerful Democrat in the U.S. Senate was indicted on Friday and charged with bribery.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/22/23
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.