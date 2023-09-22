Create New Account
CIA Bribed analysts Onto COVID-19 Conclusion Whistle-blower
Self-Government
NATIONS PREP FOR DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS WAR


The world’s most powerful nations are preparing for a world war that will be fought with directed energy weapons. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall recently told a defense industry symposium that the USA must be ready to fight a war with weapons that no nation has ever experienced. We have a full report on the latest developments in World War III. First, however, a powerful Democrat in the U.S. Senate was indicted on Friday and charged with bribery.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/22/23

trunewswardempandemictreatydigitalcamp

