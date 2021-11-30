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Not many people know about #5G dangers and the fact that they are in close proximity to the towers. Many suffer from radiation poisoning which is the cause of "coronavirus" and is also a cause
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31 views • November 30, 2021
Not many people know about #5G dangers and the fact that they are in close proximity to the towers.
Many suffer from radiation poisoning which is the cause of "coronavirus" and is also a cause for cancer.
#RF
Many suffer from radiation poisoning which is the cause of "coronavirus" and is also a cause for cancer.
#RF
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