Pre-emptive watering of my survival garden’s potato plants before a forecast warm day in Perth MVI_4725
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
234 Subscribers
11 views
Published 15 hours ago

My potato plants are in tubs full of my homemade potting mix, which has no clay, and so they dry out quickly. Perth coastal plain sand is the bulk of the mass in the potting mix, and it drains like there is no tomorrow. High humus content is essential to hold water.

Keywords
nutritionpreppingslugsgardensurvivalgarlicrainhomesnailsmulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damageleaf mould

