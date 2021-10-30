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EntertheStars: Bigfoot is Vaccine Hesitant in 2008 'Sanctuary' Series [29.10.2021]
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21 views • October 30, 2021
Sanctuary (TV Series 2008–2011) - IMDb - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0965394/
A worldwide pandemic that starts in "White Horse" Yukon, causes abnormals to attack humans. The only cure is vampire blood. But, Bigfoot is hesitant to take the vaccine, standing on principal. The pandemic spreads from the Yukon to Washington State, and really really likes the COLD. Does all this sound familiar?
October 29th, 2021
55 views
@EntertheStars
1,431 Followers
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/bigfoot-is-vaccine-hesitant-in-2008:f
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
A worldwide pandemic that starts in "White Horse" Yukon, causes abnormals to attack humans. The only cure is vampire blood. But, Bigfoot is hesitant to take the vaccine, standing on principal. The pandemic spreads from the Yukon to Washington State, and really really likes the COLD. Does all this sound familiar?
October 29th, 2021
55 views
@EntertheStars
1,431 Followers
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/bigfoot-is-vaccine-hesitant-in-2008:f
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
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