Mr. Miles Guo’s live broadcast is quoted by Taiwan NEXTTV

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https://gnews.org/articles/500250
Summary：10/25/2022 Taiwan's NEXTTV quoted Mr. Miles Guo's live broadcast that the reason why former CCP general secretary Hu Jintao was escorted out was probably because he suddenly discovered that he had been deceived: the voting list of the Central Committee had been changed and the documents previously given to him were false.