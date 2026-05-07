AJN Live - Former Airforce Colonel Exposes The International Deep State Organization That Staged a Majority Of Global Regime Changes, Terrorism, & Assassinations Since WWII - 5-06-2026

Former Airforce Colonel Breaks Her Silence To Expose The International Deep State Organization That Has Staged The Majority Of Global Regime Changes, Terrorism, & Assassinations Since WWII!

Col. Roxane Towner-Watkins Reveals How NATO's Operation Gladio, Launched In 1948, Is The Blueprint For The Entire Globalist Takeover Plan.

FULL MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!

https://x.com/ColonelTowner