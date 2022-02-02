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A political earthquake at the Freedom Convoy: Sikhs, lefties and false flags
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132 views • February 02, 2022
From Rebel News
http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Ezra Levant takes in the culture at the massive trucker rally at the nation's capital.
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3JbTOPF
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/embed/vr77s7/?pub=p9klo
http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Ezra Levant takes in the culture at the massive trucker rally at the nation's capital.
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3JbTOPF
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/embed/vr77s7/?pub=p9klo
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