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Elfie Rocher Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again
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0 view • March 03, 2022
Elfie was forced at the age of 15 to have an abortion - this had a huge effect on her life - she became born again through a friend sharing about Jesus with her. She later on went on to be married and found it very difficult to then have a child, until older ladies at a home group prayed for her and she was with child, shortly after this and then went on to have another child after this. She gives God all the glory for her healing from this trauma and advises other women that there is a another better way instead of abortion.
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