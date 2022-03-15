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Dr. Jessica Rose | Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty
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184 views • March 15, 2022
Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty - Dr. Jessica Rose on CHD.TV childrenshealthdefense March 15, 2022
The World Health Assembly has drafted + begun negotiations on an International Pandemic Treaty which would effectively grant the authority for the WHO to override individual nation's sovereign constitutional rights - Dr. Jessica Rose on CHD.TV explains why we must shut it down.
From 'Tea Time Episode 25’ . WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Jessica Rose | Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty
Dr Jessica Rose, Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty, childrens health defense, March 15 2022
The World Health Assembly has drafted + begun negotiations on an International Pandemic Treaty which would effectively grant the authority for the WHO to override individual nation's sovereign constitutional rights - Dr. Jessica Rose on CHD.TV explains why we must shut it down.
From 'Tea Time Episode 25’ . WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Jessica Rose | Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty
Dr Jessica Rose, Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty, childrens health defense, March 15 2022
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