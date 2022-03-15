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Dr. Jessica Rose | Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty
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Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty - Dr. Jessica Rose on CHD.TV  childrenshealthdefense March 15, 2022

The World Health Assembly has drafted + begun negotiations on an International Pandemic Treaty which would effectively grant the authority for the WHO to override individual nation's sovereign constitutional rights - Dr. Jessica Rose on CHD.TV explains why we must shut it down.

From 'Tea Time Episode 25’ . WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON CHD.TV:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/tea-time

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Dr. Jessica Rose | Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty

Dr Jessica Rose, Why We Must Shut Down The WHO International Pandemic Treaty, childrens health defense, March 15 2022
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childrens health defensewhy we must shut down the who international pandemic treatymarch 15 2022dr jessica rose
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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