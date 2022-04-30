Winning!!! How the Illegal U.S. Federal Travel Mask Mandate was Defeated!

(Apr 29, 2022) German lawyers Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, of the Corona Investigative Committee, are joined by Leslie Manookian who is the President and Founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF). It took nine long months, but her team of lawyers have scored a HUGE victory against the CDC and U.S. Federal Government.





Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc., et al, v. Joseph R. Biden, et al, Case No. 8:21-cv-1693 (M.D. Fla.): https://healthfreedomdefense.org/hfdf-lawsuits/federal-travel-mask-mandate/

Health Freedom Defense Fund: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/

Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen

Corona Investigative Committee 'Session 102' https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/s102en:1



