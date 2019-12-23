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Horny Robot - Home Studio Rhythm Guitar Recording
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20 views • December 23, 2019
This is me recording the acoustic rhythm guitar track for my song "Horny Robot". Synced with the final audio but left some of the camera's microphone in as well. My friend Steve let me borrow a really nice microphone and I recorded this in my living room / home recording studio setup. October 13, 2018.
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